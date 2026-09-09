TRC cases never arose during my tenure as police minister: Nhleko

Former Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko says the matter of TRC cases never arose during his tenure, adding that they would have been the responsibility of the police commissioner at that time, even if they had.

Nhleko, who served as police minister between May 2014 and March 2017, was testifying on day 84 of the TRC Cases Inquiry public hearings taking place in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Nhleko was in an exchange with commissioner Andrea Gabriel.

In clarifying Nhleko’s testimony, it was revealed that only one fresh case, that of the Cradock Four, was opened by the National Prosecuting Authority during his tenure.

Commissioner Gabriel: “None of the national commissioners reported the issue – of these are the TRC Cases that have been brought to their attention and therefore, they are working on the issue. But there were also pressures, Marikana was one of those pressure points. The other pressure point was the question of the xenophobic attacks…were these matters not discussed at cabinet level?”

Nhleko: “No, not during my tenure. One of the assumptions was that between 1996 and 2003, there must have been work that was focused on the issue.”

Proceedings in the video below: