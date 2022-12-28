Scores of travellers were left frustrated because of delayed domestic flights on Wednesday morning at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

This comes after the refuelling of aircraft was impacted because of challenges of what Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says is fuel supply from the storage facility to the main hydrant system.

In its statement, ACSA says the fuel services company used a manual system through browsers to fuel aircraft.

While the issue has since been resolved, it has still left passengers angry mainly because of a lack of communication.

Statement from ACSA in the tweet below:

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has since apologised for the inconveniences caused to travellers.

In a statement, Mbalula urged management at ACSA to be more proactive in communicating such incidents that are bound to inconvenience travellers.

I have been in contact with ACSA Management & have been assured there is no fuel shortage at OR Tambo Airport but a technical issue at the storage which has been resolved. Management apologizes for the inconvenience this might have caused; flights will return to normal schedule. — Cde Fikile Mbalula | ANC SG (@MbalulaFikile) December 28, 2022