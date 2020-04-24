South African Police Service and traffic officials will continue to monitor the country’s roads.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says travel restrictions will still continue under the level 4 coronavirus alert which will be implemented from May 1.

This means South African borders will remain closed to international travel and travelling between provinces will not be allowed with exception given for funeral related travelling.

Addressing the nation on Thursday night, about the easing of the hard lockdown regulations that have been in place since last month, the President also said public transport will continue to operate with limitations on the number of passengers.

He says the public is still encouraged to stay at home. “The public is encouraged to stay at home either than for essential personal movement doing essential work. All gathering apart from funerals and for work will remain prohibited. Sporting events and religious cultural and social gatherings will not be allowed until it is deemed safe for them to continue,” explains Ramaphosa.

The President says there will also be separate risk levels for all provinces and metros in the country.

“There will be a national level and separate levels for each province, district and metro in the country. The national coronavirus command council will determine the level based on an assessment of infection rate and the capacity of our health system to provide care for those who need it,” adds Ramaphosa.

He has announced an ease on the COVID-19 lockdown regulations which will see gradual and phased recovery of economic activity starting from next Thursday.

The national lockdown was imposed in March to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The government has reported 75 deaths from the virus and confirmed 3 953 cases.

Speaking at the Union buildings in Pretoria, Ramaphosa says there will be five coronavirus risk levels.

In this video below, President Cyril Ramaphosa gives an update on the COVID-19 lockdown:

He says South Africa is currently on Level 5 which requires the most serious response and drastic measures.

From May 1 the level will be lowered to four.

Below is a summary of alerts levels