The Road Freight Association (RFA) says it has advised transporters not to move any cargo today if they don’t have to.

This as the EFF along with the support of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) among others have embarked on national protests calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

The party’s protest is also against the rolling blackouts.

The RFA’s Gavin Kelly says they will work closely with the Police Service to provide assistance where necessary on Monday.

“There are going to be some cargoes that are going to have to move on Monday, whether we like it or not. You can’t stop everything and some of those are potentially dangerous in terms of having an explosive nature. Like petrol and diesel and oxygen going to hospitals and clinics and things like that and we’ve said when those things move and they’re in areas where there’s a lot of protest activity or they see the risk is quite high, we would like them to be escorted, so we’ve set that up as well.”