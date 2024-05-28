Transport services, Mthatha Airport to resume operations

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Department of Transport and Community Safety in the Eastern Cape has assured Mthatha residents that all transport services, including the Mthatha airport, will resume operations. This follows a suspension on Monday due to a taxi-related strike.

Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says that services at the airport were halted after five armed men wearing balaclavas stormed the facility, threatening to burn it down and ordered its immediate closure.

The five men were arrested after a shootout with police, with two of them sustaining injuries.

Binqose says Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha views the “invasion and forced closure of the Mthatha airport yesterday as a very irresponsible act and a direct provocation of the state”

“He has commended the police for the job well done in protecting that strategic point, and has also welcomed the resumption of services at the airport today,” adds Binqose.

He says Mthatha has welcomed the arrival of SANDF members, who are increasing their security presence to restore and maintain law and order.

VIDEO | 2024 Elections | Tensions in Mthatha amid taxi strike:

Eastern Cape – Mthatha (Latest): #TaxiStrike #Unrest LOOTING at various locations in the area pic.twitter.com/RYdSVdGK6w — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 27, 2024

[MORE BOOTS FOR KZN & EC] Additional Public Order Police (POP) members have been deployed to bolster law enforcement agencies deployments and intensify crime combatting efforts in different parts of KZN and Mthatha,EC. POP members are trained to manage protests and gatherings. pic.twitter.com/3qcFXt5Ncw — Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) May 28, 2024

[WATCH] Minister of Police,General Bheki Cele urges members of the @SAPoliceService to continue to ENFORCE the law during and post #SAelections24 He says there will be zero tolerance for protests action marred by destruction seen in #Mthatha EC, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/lg8OpLrmwL — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) May 27, 2024