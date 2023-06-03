Economist and director at Antswisa Transaction Advisory, Miyelani Mkhabela says the transportation sector is a critical engine to drive South Africa’s economic development and therefore needs to be properly regulated.

This comes after Thursday’s confrontation between minibus taxi drivers and e-hailing drivers at the Maponya Mall parking area in Soweto.

This incident happened @ Maponya Mall after 5pm, 01 June 2023. Our officials managed to arrive by 7pm & met the center manager whom didn’t have full details either. 4 cars affected (touched & vandalized) & drivers assaulted & one shot.

We are attending to the matter to intervene pic.twitter.com/18rQ7oWE2F — E-Hailing Partners Council-EPCO🇿🇦 (@EhailingCouncil) June 2, 2023

Mkhabela says the Transport Department should urgently attend to concerns of stakeholders.

He adds, “The transport sector contributes around R 335 – R 340 billion, so it is a big pie. If we speak of BEE, it can be a reality when we speak of the taxi industry in SA. So we will need to protect that industry; at the same time we need to invest in e-hailing systems as well and that can reduce challenges there. The MEC for transport in Gauteng is expected to attend to solving all these issues … so that they work together to boost SA’s economy.”

