Transport Dept on track for new driver’s licence amid challenges

The Department of Transport says it is on track to deliver new driver’s licence cards and card printing equipment for the country. This is despite challenges in finding a suitable service provider to print the license cards.

Department of Transport spokesperson Collin Msibi has asked the public to be patient.

“We can now confirm that we’ve received five bids from various bidders. With the evaluation and adjudication of those bids completed, the department is waiting for the audit process to be finalised.”

