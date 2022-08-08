Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the National Roads Agency (Sanral) will work with local government officials to ensure potholes are repaired speedily.

The Minister launched the “Vala Zonke” project in Sasolburg, at Emfuleni Municipality in the Vaal on Monday.

The 16-month campaign with Sanral aims to ensure the national road network is in an acceptable condition. Mbalula says his department is willing to assist municipalities that lack the capabilities and skills to fix the potholes on their local roads.

“We have designated Sanral – our agency responsible for the national road network – to be the implementing agency for this campaign, working with different provinces. Sanral will coordinate the efforts, working with provinces and municipalities, to ensure potholes are attended to speedily.”

The joint venture with provincial road authorities, as well as the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), is aimed at getting rid of all potholes on the country’s roads.

Mbalula says the project will be evaluated every six months.

“Then from here, we are also going to engage because I am not happy when I see Johannesburg and Ekurhureleni with potholes all over the place. eThekwini, Buffalo City and Pretoria with potholes all over the place when I know we have got the capacity,” says Mbalula.

South Africa is facing a huge road infrastructure maintenance backlog estimated to be more than R200 billion. As much as 40% of the provincial road network has reached the end of its design life.

