Transnet expects to resume full service on its main coal export line on Wednesday after last week’s derailment, the state-owned logistics utility said.

Transnet said it had cleared the line that was blocked after a train with 49 loaded wagons derailed on Thursday on its way to Richards Bay, where South Africa’s major coal export terminal is located. Rail services were operating at 50% of capacity on the affected line, Transnet said in a statement.

“All wagons have since been cleared and line handed over to the Rail Network Unit for formation activities. Weather conditions permitting, the estimated time in which the repairs will be complete and the line reopened is Wednesday, 17 May 2023,” Transnet said.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, it added.

Transnet is struggling to haul commodities to ports due to the shortage of locomotives and spares, as well as cable theft and vandalism of its infrastructure.

Mining companies say Transnet’s struggles have cost them billions of rand in potential exports.