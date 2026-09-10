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Transnet reports R4.6 billion profit amid structural reforms

Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips addresses delegates on the entity’s financial performance in Sandton on 10 September 2026.
  • Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips addresses delegates on the entity’s financial performance in Sandton on 10 September 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - Transnet SOC Ltd
Naledi Ngcobo

Transnet says a lot of work is being done to deal with the challenges of aging equipment, security and improvement in digitising the organisation’s systems.

The state-owned logistics entity stressed that partnering with the private sector has been effective in rebuilding the institution and implementing structural reforms.

Transnet declared a profit of R4.6 billion and 7% growth in revenue for the year ending 31 March 2026.

Group CEO Michelle Phillips addressed delegates at the results presentation at Sandton in the north of Johannesburg.

“But all in all since 2023, we have reversed the volume decline and we continue to make a recovery on rail. As I’ve said, with the establishment of the rail infrastructure manager, we’ve delivered on port equipment, we continue to mobilise capital and our investors and bankers are in the room. Again thank you very much for your support.”

Transnet reports R4.6 billion in profit – Katlego Legodi shares more: 

 

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