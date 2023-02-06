Transnet says it has put measures in place to mitigate and minimise the impact of load shedding on its operations by way of curtailment agreements with Eskom and various municipalities.

Transnet says it is also in the process of bringing renewable energy suppliers into its energy mix.

The state-owned freight company has been dealing with serious challenges over the past year. Its ports in KZN were affected by floods last year, and poor maintenance and leadership have had an impact on its ailing infrastructure.

Transnet workers also downed tools in October last year over wage increases which cost the economy millions in export revenue.

“The need for load shedding to protect the national supply grid in the absence of adequate generation to meet demand is well understood, Transnet continued operations are essential to support the South African economy. And we’ve therefore put in place measures to mitigate the situation. We are also in the process of bringing independent power producer renewable energy supplier into our mix, maximizing small scale solar PV installations and standby generation and increase our security of electricity supply in the short to medium term,” explains spokesperson, Ayanda Shezi.