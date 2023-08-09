The Port of Port Elizabeth had an all women shift today to celebrate the women behind the successful operation of the harbour.

This is for Transnet National Port Authority to showcase its diverse marine human resources.

The presence of women in the harbour has significantly increased over the past years, with women now also taking up space in managerial positions.

Being part of this male dominated industry is a dream come true and a huge achievement for these women. One of the women, Nokubonga Ntlango, says that management has been supportive to them.

“I’m a chief marine engineer and my job here is to ensure that all the machinery in the vessel is in good condition, even the maintenance and repairs. Also, to make sure that everyone is safe because I’m also acting as a marine safety officer. I started here as a general worker but I realised that they are giving more opportunities for me to do engineering and I went on and did it. It was challenging but I am here that I am now here in this position and also the management gave us opportunities and encouraged us to do this.”

A shift of 46 women will berth and sail vessels at the Port of Durban: