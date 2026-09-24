Transforming Indigenous Knowledge Systems into thriving business

Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) can be transformed into thriving businesses that contribute to economic development and tackle unemployment. This is according to North-West University’s Indigenous Knowledge Systems Centre, which hosted its annual Indigenous Knowledge Campus Expo in Mahikeng.

The event provided an opportunity for small businesses to showcase indigenous knowledge-based innovations and explore IK systems entrepreneurship.

One of the exhibitors, Joyce Matebane, is a broiler chicken farmer.

She displayed her organic products used as medicine for her chickens.

“The product that I have here is aloe; the other one is moologa. Moologa is a wild tree from the mountains. This one is also very good for the immune system because they don’t get constipated. The mortality rate for my chickens since I used this is 99.5%”, she says.