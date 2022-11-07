The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says the tragedy of abandoned newborns continues in the province’s hospitals.

According to the DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, Jack Bloom, 119 babies were deserted at hospitals in the province last year.

In 2020, 145 babies were abandoned, and 56 from January to August this year.

The figures were disclosed by the Gauteng Health Department in a written reply to questions in the provincial legislature.

The Thelle Mogoerane Hospital, in Vosloorus, was the worst affected, with 15 abandoned newborns last year.

Bloom says a number of socio-economic factors are contributing to this high rate.

“It’s very tragic that there are so many abandoned babies in our hospitals. I think that they need to have more family support measures and prevention, particularly to prevent teenage pregnancies. It’s a problem of poverty mostly, these women don’t see a future for themselves with the child, that’s why they abandon the babies. We need to improve social and economic conditions.”