The N3 Toll Concession says traffic volumes on the N3 towards Johannesburg are expected to pick up from Saturday until Monday as holiday goers return home.

N3TC operations manager, Thania Dhoogra, says between 1 500 and 2 000 vehicles per hour are expected between 3 o’clock in the afternoon and 9 o’clock at night over the weekend.

Dhoogra says congested roads increase the risk of crashes, breakdowns and other roadside emergencies. She has asked motorists to remain patient and, if possible, to plan their trips outside the peak periods.

“Road users are advised to plan ahead and be prepared for unexpected situations which may arise under peak conditions. Additional law enforcement and emergency services are deployed along the N3 toll route to enhance road safety and are maintaining a heightened presence on the route throughout the peak season.”

Meanwhile, Dhoogra says traffic control measures may be instituted at Van Reenen’s Pass to enhance road safety.

“One such safety intervention which may be implemented is traffic control measures to control the flow of traffic at Van Reenen’s Pass to control the flow of traffic where the mix of vehicle types and the added pressure of slow-moving heavy vehicles may contribute to delays and dangerous driving conditions.”

Road safety precautions as holidaymakers begin to return home: Thania Dhoogra