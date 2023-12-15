Traffic volumes leaving JHB on the rise

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Joburg Metro Police says traffic volumes are steadily rising, especially around transport hubs such as the Wanderers taxi rank in the Joburg CBD. Traffic is expected to increase further as many travelers leave Gauteng to various destinations for the festive holiday period.

Joburg Metro spokesperson Xolani Fihla says officers are monitoring traffic flowing towards the N1 Grasmere Toll plaza. He says officers will also be monitoring the on-and-off ramps on the freeways.

Fihla says, “We are also seeing a lot of congestion on main arterial in Crown, Fordsburg and Amalgam. And these include Main Reef Road, Church Street, Park drive and Albertina Sisulu Road. And this is due to consumers doing their shopping at retailers situated in those areas. The JMPD officers have been deployed in both of those areas and officers will continue to monitor all the main arterials, freeways and transport hubs as traffic volumes are expected to steadily rise throughout the day.”

The N3 Toll Concession says the N3 between Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal is experiencing high traffic volumes since early this morning as people leave for their summer holidays.

N3TC operations manager, Thania Dhoogra, says they counted 1 500 vehicles per hour at 5 o’clock this morning, which picked up to 1 800 by 7 o’clock.

Dhoogra says all traffic lanes are open between Heidelberg and Cedara in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

She says, “Weather conditions on the route are currently overcast and road users are reminded to please turn their headlights on to increase visibility. Drive safely, enjoy the trip, and remember the rules of the road at all times. And always share the road responsibly.”