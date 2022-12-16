Traffic volumes have started to pick up on the N3 Toll route heading to KwaZulu-Natal. This as holidaymakers travel to their destinations for the festive season holidays.

The Operations manager at the N3 Toll Concession, Thania Dhoogra, says traffic volumes have already exceeded 1700 vehicles per hour by 6am on Friday morning.

Road users are urged to be vigilant and exercise caution on the roads as the busy conditions are expected to continue. Dhoogra says traffic officials are keeping an eye on the roads.