Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has met with protesting residents at Fleurhof near Florida, west of Johannesburg. He has also received their memorandum of demands.

Joburg Metro Police says all roads leading in and out of Fleurhof have been reopened to traffic.

Residents embarked on a service delivery protest where they blockaded all the main routes in the area. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says officers will remain in the area to ensure that protests don’t flare-up again.

“Roads in Fleurhof have been reopened to traffic. This is following and earlier closure due to a planned shutdown by residents who were protesting over several service delivery issues. The executive mayor of the city Kabela Gwamanda had an opportunity to engage and address the residents and he accepted their memorandum of demands regarding their issues. The residents have now peacefully dispersed and officers will continue to monitor the area.’