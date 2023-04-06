Gauteng Traffic Police will conduct a series of heightened law enforcement activities across the province this Easter weekend.

High traffic volumes are expected as holidaymakers exit the province to head to various destinations across the country.

Police have advised motorists to exercise caution and make safety their priority.

Gauteng Provincial traffic police spokesperson, Sello Maremane says, “The notable increase in traffic flow in the province during the Easter period leads to an increase in drunken driving, reckless and negligence, speeding amongst all traffic contraventions some of which result in fatal crashes. It is for this reason that the Gauteng Traffic Police and various law enforcement agencies will embark on heightened law enforcement activities to ensure the safety of road users during this busy period.”

Meanwhile, Johannesburg’s Metro Police has also urged motorists to be vigilant.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says, “Motorists are advised to adhere to all the rules of the road and keeping to the set speed limits and avoid reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substances. Don’t talk or text on your cellphone while driving and always be considerate and courteous to other road users. Pedestrian safety is always a top priority and pedestrians are advised to avoid crossing the freeways and are also advised to wear bright clothing when walking at night. Remember that road safety is everyone’s responsibility and let’s live beyond the Easter. Manje namhlanje.”

