The National House of Traditional and Khoi-San leaders are expected to launch their 16 days of activism of no violence against women and children in Rustenburg on Thursday.

The House says Traditional leaders play an enormous role in ensuring that harmful cultures and practices that maintain gender inequalities are addressed.

Research conducted by the Centre for the study of Violence and Reconciliation suggests that the influence of culture, tradition and religion is often the root of gender-based violence, citing rituals like Lobola, Ukuthwala, and Virginity testing as some of those where women abuse is often identified.

The launch is expected to address challenges that hinder safety for women in different communities.

Traditional leaders across the province are expected to partake in these discussions.

In the report below, members of Parliament express concern over the latest crime stats:

Independent Crime Analyst Dr Chris de Kock says the country needs to work on identifying some of the attributes of the increasing violent crimes as well as curbing the causes of crime.

The latest statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele have painted a horrifying picture of violent crimes in South Africa.

More than 7 000 people have been murdered between July and September 2022. This is over 800 more people murdered compared to the same period last year.

The crime statistics also indicated that about 558 children were killed in the country from April to the end of September this year.

Police are investigating attempted murder dockets of 294 children and a further 1 895 assault GBH cases with children being the most victims.