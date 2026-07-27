Traditional healer Ncayiyana’s case postponed for bail hearing

The case against traditional healer Khethukuthula Ncayiyana has been postponed to Friday for a bail application.

Ncayiyana appeared in the Hammarsdale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on three counts of murder and charges of possessing unlicensed firearms.

The State alleges he ordered the killing of Metro Police officer Lindokuhle Madonsela over allegations of an affair with his wife.

Gcabashe’s mother, Sbongile, attended the court proceedings. “It’s hard for me to accept that my child died in a case of a mistaken identity,because he cannot wake up again. I’m not happy because they killed someone who was innocent and had nothing to do with this. I’m deeply hurt and still struggling to heal.”

Meanwhile, African National Congress Ward 91 councillor Lungisani Sikhakhane joined community members and party supporters outside the court in welcoming the arrest.

He says the breakthrough has brought relief to the victims’ families and the community after six years of waiting for answers.

Sikhakhane adds that the arrest also dispels speculation that the killings were politically motivated.

“Six years ago, there were those sayings that its from the other side from within our politival party but today we see that this person we do not even known him, he is not from the area so we dont know what happened but atleast we are relieved for us, for our organisation because we dont kill each other. Things happen like this, you find someone killing a person then they shift the blame to the organisation.”

-Reporting by Gcinokuhle Malinga