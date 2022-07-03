Limpopo’s Co-operative Governance, Human settlements and Traditional Affairs (LCOGHSTA) MEC, Basikopo Makamu has urged traditional surgeons running initiation schools to follow guidelines that prohibit the admission of initiates younger than 12.

Minor’s death

This follows the death of Thabang Sedutla, (8) an initiate under the Modjadji Traditional Community in the Mopani District. The minor died after experiencing breathing problem. The young boy had epilepsy and after experiencing problems at the initiation school, the school was shut down.

The initiation school and the boy’s parents had contravened the Section 21 (1) of the Limpopo Initiation Schools Act of 2016.

The matter has been handed over to the Kgapane police station for investigations.

In a media statement the Department stated that MEC Makamu would visit initiation schools in the Phalaborwa and Modjadji area for monitoring, and thereafter visit the home of Sedutla who passed on Friday.

Makamu said the Department will shut-down all initiations schools which admit boys below the age limit.

He has also urged parents not to send young children to the initiation schools.

“Parents let’s stop pushing our senior traditional surgeons to admit underage children because if something happens, I will be dealing with only non- compliance in that regard- because the act is very clear so that is the only worry.” he adds.