The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo has handed down its much-anticipated ruling into the new Liquor Act. Judge Gerrit Mueller ruled that traders in the province can still operate their businesses until 2am from licenses acquired under the previous liquor act.

New liquor applications will, however, be regulated under the new act that prevents the sale of liquor after midnight.

The revised liquor act by the Economic Development Department was challenged after traders and the EFF filed an urgent interdict that wanted to prevent the sale of alcohol after midnight.

Sekhukhune Liquor Traders Association deputy chairperson, Sello Mokwana, says the ruling allows them to trade under the previous act.

“As the liquor traders, we are relieved that the court has ruled in our favor. So, it is a big, big victory for us as liquor traders, meaning that we can continue until 2am. Hence, this is what we were seeking for. Hence, we will be busy with the legal team on the part B of our application, which will be for the court to review what was clearly demonstrated by Judge Gerrit Mueller is that the old licenses can still apply, hence the new application.”