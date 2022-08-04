President Cyril Ramaphosa says the trade and investment ties between South Africa and Botswana have grown stronger over the years.

He says trade and bilateral relations between the two countries have laid a firm basis for even greater economic cooperation and integration into the future.

The President says he is encouraged by the work that has already begun to align plans of both countries towards a common Southern African Customs Union (SACU) plan of action to operationalise the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ramaphosa was delivering his welcome remarks at the South Africa and Botswana Business Roundtable in Gaborone, Botswana.

He adds: “Work is also underway at a number of areas and sub-sectors of our economies, for instance in leather and leather products, fresh produce, meat and meat products textiles clothing and cosmetics and essential oils. These sectors present opportunities for the development of regional value chains, not only across our region but beyond.”

Live stream of Ramaphosa’s address is below:



Reduce red-tape

On Wednesday, Botswana president Gobusamang Keebine said both Botswana and South Africa’s governments need to reduce red-tape and bureaucratic processes to allow for greater trade and business collaboration between the two countries.

Keebine addressed government and business delegates at the Botswana-SA business Forum currently underway at the Gaborone International Convention Centre, in Botswana.

The business forum is set to provide an opportunity for the two countries to propose business linkages and support the implementation of the Southern African Customs Union regional value chains and the African Continental Free Trade Area.