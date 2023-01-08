The Trilateral Planning Cell (TPC) and the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) have arrested an alleged kingpin wanted for kidnapping cases where ransom demands were made in Mozambique.

The TPC is a structure which was established and is led by the ministers responsible for Policing in South Africa, Mozambique and Tanzania to counter transnational organised crime in the region.

The team was acting on a warrant of arrest and an extradition request by the government of Mozambique.

On Saturday evening, the team also consisting of the Special Task Force (STF), Crime Intelligence and Organised Crime pounced on 50-year-old Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy at an identified address in Centurion where he was arrested.

In his possession, the team seized a 9mm licensed firearm, fourteen 9mm cartridges, five cellphones, multiple bank cards for South African banks as well as multiple SA and Mozambican sim cards.

The suspect will appear before the Randburg Magistrate’s court on Monday where extradition processes will immediately commence.

