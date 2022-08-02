Toyota’s Prospecton plant in the south of Durban has resumed operations and will be ramping up production in phases.

Work stopped when a large area of the South Durban basin was under water following the floods in the middle of April.

Toyota spokesperson Mzo Witbooi says the catalytic converter export facility had already resumed operations on the 9th of May. The Hino plant resumed production at the end of May, and the Hilux and Fortuner lines at the end of July.

The production at one of the sedan vehicle lines, the Corolla Cross, started last week.

Shortly after the floods Toyota said that a laborious process of cleaning and servicing equipment lay ahead once the water subsided.

In April, the company said 500 of its vehicles passed inspection and will be sold after being assessed for damage following the floods.

It did not indicate how many vehicles had been damaged.