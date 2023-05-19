Government will investigate how to help the automotive industry to minimise the impact of load shedding.

That’s according to Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

He concluded a series of meetings with automotive manufacturers in Durban today, including discussions with Toyota South Africa CEO, Andrew Kirby.

Ramokgopa says while auto manufacturers are exempt from load shedding, the manufacturers of parts and components are still affected. Meanwhile, Kirby says Toyota’s plant in Durban lost production of 3 500 vehicles in the first three months of the year due to power outages and dips in the electricity current supplied to them from the grid.

He has also called for the fast-tracking of agreements to allow companies to feed the excess renewable energy they generate on site, into the grid.