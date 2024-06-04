Toyota Motors investigated by Japan after irregularities flagged

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Japan’s Transport Ministry has launched an on-site investigation at Toyota Motors headquarters after irregularities were found in its application to certify certain models.

The widening fallout over vehicle certification tests stems from a safety test scandal at Toyota’s Daihatsu car unit and has spread to other Japanese automakers.

The ministry says Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha Motor were found to have submitted either flawed or manipulated data when applying for the certification of vehicles.