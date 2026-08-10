Toxin investigations as dead sardines pile up on Western Cape coast

The Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Department says specialists are screening samples for marine biotoxins as the investigation into dead sardines at several locations along the Western Cape coast continues.

The department is also examining water samples between Saldanha Bay and Gansbaai for evidence of harmful algae. There were reports of dead and dying sardines near Hout Bay more than a week ago.

The department’s spokesperson, Zolile Nqayi, says they have not received any reports since Thursday. He has advised the public not to collect, handle or consume dead or dying fish found on beaches.

X | @SABCNews | The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) says wide-ranging investigations continue into the reports of the dead sardines at several locations along the Western Cape coast between Saldanha Bay and Gansbaai. https://t.co/0a10fJPzfv pic.twitter.com/uwfLGC8FzX