Four teams of young tech-entrepreneurs have been crowned the winners of a month-long TownshipTech Hackathon held in Cape Town. The competition aims to create innovative solutions to combat challenges in communities.

“It is through initiatives such as the TownshipTech Hackathon where young tech-entrepreneurs come up with bright ideas for the unique challenges in our communities. It is wonderful to witness these Capetonian tech gurus putting their experience, community knowledge and ingenuity to creative use,” remarks member of the Mayoral Committee for Economic Growth for The City of Cape Town, James Vos.

Among the innovations at the competition that were impressive include the Young Innovators Movement’s app which addresses food wastage. Other apps which also received honours at the hackathon were those connecting informal traders directly to fresh produce farmers as well as language learning apps.