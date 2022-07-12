The Township Entrepreneurs Alliance says shootings at taverns in Orlando East, Soweto and Pietermaritzburg over the weekend will result in reputational damage to small businesses in townships.

This follows the death of four people at a tavern in Pietermaritzburg after two men fired indiscriminately at customers.

On the same night, 15 people were killed in a shooting at a Soweto tavern –15 people were killed in a shooting at a Soweto tavern. Two people were also shot dead in a tavern in Katlehong.

Alliance founder Bulelani Balabala says crime is one of the major challenges township businesses face.

“The second biggest challenge a lot of township based entrepreneurs are faced with has been the rise in crime, and I think that’s also then attributed to the socio-economic impact of the lockdown, of COVID-19, and I guess of where we are now with the rising youth unemployment and I think if this then continues to grow, it’s gonna devastate a lot of small businesses who can’t afford to have a security armed to guard their businesses.”

Earlier, Police Minister, Bheki Cele visited Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East where the killing of 15 patrons took place on Saturday night. He addressed the community, promising to increase police presence in the area.

VIDEO | Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses the Nomzamo community: