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Township economy takes centre stage in Ramaphosa’s growth push

  • ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in Diepsloot Johannesburg at the launch of the ANC's manifesto today.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@MYANC
Ntebo Mokobo

The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has positioned the township economy as a vital engine for growth.

He says townships must transition from being what he terms residential “dormitory” settlements to active hubs of commercial enterprise.

Ramaphosa led the ANC’s campaign trail to Soweto on Saturday.

He says he wants to see South Africans running spaza shops.

Meanwhile, some young people in Soweto have called on Ramaphosa to ensure that the ANC boosts the township economy and alleviates youth unemployment. The party and its Youth League say they view youth unemployment as a structural crisis and want to focus on revitalising township economies as a core strategy for job creation.

VIDEO | ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to take party’s manifesto message to Soweto

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