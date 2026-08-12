Tow-truck industry and drug trade are closely linked: John

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Deputy Director for Investigations Len John says the tow-truck industry and the drug trade are closely linked.

He is currently testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria about gangs in the greater Durban area and alleged police involvement.

John tells the commission that the majority of tow trucks are being used to supply and transport drugs across the country.

John has further alleged that police officers are involved in the operation.

“So police are very much involved in the tow truck industry. They have their friends in the tow truck. They know the tow truck that they can communicate with and because of that, we see that the tow truck industry has a free reign when it comes to crime because we believe that the tow trucks are used for transporting drugs. I’m not saying that all the tow trucks.”

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