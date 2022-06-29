A planned tow truck drivers’ protest is expected to affect traffic on the N1 south, between Pretoria and Centurion on Wednesday morning.

Motorists travelling towards Johannesburg will also be affected as the protesters will join the highway at the N14 Samrand split between Midrand and Centurion, a usually busy route to Johannesburg.

The South African Towing Repair Transformation Board drivers are demanding a fee increase on the amount that the Automobile Association of South Africa pays for vehicle recoveries.

Tshwane Metro Police have warned that a motorcade protest which starts at 8 o’clock in the morning will result in a number of road closures.

According to the programme, the demonstration will start at the corner of Lanchen Avenue and John Vorster Drive in Centurion. It will travel on the N1 southbound until Samrand Road where the Tshwane Metro Police officers will hand it over to the Johannesburg Metro Police.

The JMPD will escort the motorcade until it turns left into New Road and then proceed with it until it reaches the destination at the AA offices in Johannesburg.

The protesters are expected to disperse from the AA offices at 11 am.