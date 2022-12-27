Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she has noted with utter disgust reports of a racist attack by a group of white men on black children.

Video has been circulating on social media showing a group of white men attacking teen boys on Christmas Day at the Maselspoort Resort, outside Bloemfontein.

One of the boy’s fathers, Brian Nakeng, says the white men refused to let the boys swim in a pool at the resort.

Minister Sisulu says she supports all steps taken so far by the Free State government which has instructed Tourism MEC Makalo Mohale to deal with the matter with the urgency it deserves.

The Minister says reports of racism at tourist facilities negatively impact the sector which is recovering well after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it’s reserved for the “white people” here. The Oranje-Vrystraat we love 🫶🏾 Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/ac4UPZ05ey — TWIN FL🔥ME (@Tumii_Frost) December 25, 2022

More on the incident in the video below: