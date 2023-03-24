Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille says she has advised the SA Tourism Board to completely stop the proposed sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Last month, reports revealed that government was on the verge of finalising a sponsorship deal worth around R1 billion with the London-based club.

SA Tourism’s proposed R1 billion sponsorship of the team was meant to brand and promote the country as a preferred tourism destination.

De Lille was speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria.

“I wanted to know if the deal was cancelled and can I have the proof of that? I also asked if the deal was budgeted for in the 2022/23 financial budget. My advice to the SA Tourism Board is that this proposal may as well be stopped completely.”

De Lille elaborates in the video below:

“I knew nothing about the deal”

Former Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu told Parliament’s Tourism Committee that she had no knowledge of the proposed deal.

She also said the proposed deal could only exist if it was approved by National Treasury.

The committee has also since called for the proposed sponsorship deal to be scrapped.

More details in the report below: