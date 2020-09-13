Durban is one of the most popular holiday destinations in SA

As the country celebrates Tourism Month, the province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is inviting all travellers to a luxury holiday to unwind and rejuvenate.

Tourism KZN has put together an awe-inspiring travel video to get lockdown-weary folks back into the mood of travelling.

This year’s theme for Tourism Month is ‘Tourism and Rural Development’.

General Manager of marketing at Tourism KZN, Thulisile Galelekile shares more:

People have been encouraged to visit the province because stringent protocols have been implemented to ensure the safety of visitors at all tourist destinations.

To kick off Tourism and Heritage Month, KwaZulu-Natal MECs for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and Transport, Community Safety and Liaison visited a range of caves at KwaXolo, on the South Coast. These caves boast San paintings that are more than 100 000-years-old.

Western Cape on a drive to attract tourists:

Tourism is one of the major economic drivers of the Western Cape economy. When Level 2 of the national lockdown officially started in mid-August, businesses like restaurants, bars and wine farms prepared for reopening.

The provincial government says the move to Level 2 is the first step to recovery.

“We will be launching our ‘We are Open Domestic Tourism Campaign’ next month to encourage visitors to explore the Western Cape and safely discover the best we have to offer as an affordable, world-class destination. We also be launching our ‘Stay Safe, Save Jobs campaign’ to remind businesses about the many tools and resources that we have available to assist them to ensure that businesses can stay safe, that they stay open and that together we can save jobs in the Western Cape,” Western Cape Finance And Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier said in August.

