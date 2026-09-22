Top police official to appear in court for rape

A high ranking police official is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The Commissions Recommendations Task Team arrested the Lieutenant-General on Monday.

The official is facing charges related to sexual offences after allegedly sexually grooming of a 16-year-old girl between July and August this year.

He is also accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at a hotel in Sandton in May 2026.

National Police Spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe says, “The acting national commissioner has strongly condemned the alleged conduct, particularly in the context of the country’s ongoing fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.”

“Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane emphasised that members of the South African Police Service have a heightened responsibility to protect women and children from violence, abuse and exploitation.”

Mathe adds, “Police officers are entrusted with protecting women and children, they cannot themselves be implicated in conduct that undermines this responsibility. As the country continues to confront the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, there can be no room for anyone within the police service who is alleged to abuse their position or violate the rights of women and children.”

RELATED VIDEO | Lieutenant General arrested: