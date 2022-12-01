The African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Tony Yengeni says he expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down at their special NEC meeting on Thursday afternoon.

This follows the finding of the Independent Panel of Experts that the President has a case to answer in his Phala Phala farm saga.

The Freedom Front Plus agrees with Yengeni.

The panel’s assessment follows the theft of millions of US dollars at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo more than two years ago.

ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni on Section 89 Independent Panel Report:

The Freedom Front Plus leader, Pieter Groenewald says, “That enough prima facie evidence for impeachemnt leaves him no choice [but] to resign, [it] shows various crimes took place. [Ramaphosa] brings [brought] intergirty of himself and [his] office in doubt. [He] should resign.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency says Ramaphosa is considering the contents of the Section 89 Panel report.

Ramaphosa has cancelled public engagements such as his oral Question and Answer session in the National Council of Provinces.

Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya says, “The Section 89 is extraordinary moment … calls for carefull reading in interest of stability of government and of country. President is giving consideration to the report and announcement will be made in due course.”

Unpacking the Section 89 Independent Report: