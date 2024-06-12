KZN areas affected by tornado declared national disaster

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Thembi Nkadimeng has classified the areas that were hit by last week’s tornado in the north of Durban, as a national disaster.

Nkadimeng today visited residents in oThongathi, one of the hardest hit areas.

Twelve people have been confirmed dead from the disaster.

The provincial government says initial assessments show that more than 7 000 households have been damaged and at least 17 000 people have been affected.

Nkadimeng says R280 million is needed to rebuild damaged infrastructure.

“This means that government at the national level will collaborate with the province and the municipality trying to bring people’s lives to normality. There is quite a lot that needs to happen. In some areas people will need to be moved, that will be phase 2 which is what they call grey land area which has phase 1 and 2, which then means that there are services and infrastructure that needs to be built. We are looking around R280 million, to just put the infrastructure and the building of the houses.”

Nkadimeng is appealing for more assistance from the public and the private sector to help victims. She has also thanked organisations that are currently assisting the affected.

“The Reddaam School is here, high school learners are assisting. Verification process is under way. MTN is also here, they have announced that they will be building a crèche. Many other civil society organisations are assisting. Food has been coming from Gift of the Givers and many other civil society organisations.”