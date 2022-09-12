American designer Tommy Hilfiger returned to New York to debut his fall 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Sunday.

Models strutted in the rain to tunes by Beyonce and other dance classics wearing the brand’s new logo which Hilfiger called: â€œa refresh… we’re always refreshing for the fans and the consumers.

The veteran said his inspiration came from late artist Andy Warhol.

“When I met him in the eighties he inspired me to be, I would say, surrounding my, my brand and myself with pop culture and pop culture icons, which is what he did. So, I’ve done that for all these years,” he explained.

At the show, virtual creatives took to the physical and digital runways, bridging IRL and URL worlds with the brand’s “See Now, Buy Now” experience featuring the new TH Monogram via Roblox.

The runway was filled with models, real people and pop culture icons including Ashley Graham and model Kate Moss’s daughter Lila Moss.

The show closed with drummer Travis Barker performing an exclusive song for the fashion house.

Front row guests included Kris Jenner, John Legend, Shawn Mendes and Kate Moss.

New York fashion week will conclude on September 14, 2022.