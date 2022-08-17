The funeral service for late kwaito star Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala will be held at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg on Friday. The kwaito musician and TKZee member passed away on Monday following an epileptic seizure, at the age of 45.

The group is known for hits such as “We love this place” and “Phalafala”.

Throughout the week, tributes have been pouring in for the late Tshabalala.

He has been described as a true lyricist that changed the kwaito landscape. Those close to him described him as a funny, loving person.

His family says he always helped those in need:

Along with high school friends Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala, Tshabalala formed the legendary kwaito group TKZee, with their music forming part of the soundtrack to a post democratic South Africa.

Tshabalala will be laid to rest at West Park cemetery in Johannesburg.