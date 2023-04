A two-year-old boy has died after a shack caught fire at Kingstown informal settlement near Despatch in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says the owner of the shack was allegedly woken up by the smell of smoke around midnight.

He then ran out and called for help. Seven family members were assisted, however, the family realised when the shack was completely engulfed by the fire that the toddler was not accounted for.

Police have opened an inquest docket.