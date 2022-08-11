Today [August 11] marks six years since a National Assembly Ad Hoc Committee interviewed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane for the position of Public Protector.

Mkhwebane is currently suspended and Parliament’s Section 194 Committee has been constituted to investigate her fitness to hold office.

She was one of the 14 shortlisted candidates after interviews.

More than 70 candidates were initially nominated for the position through a public consultation process between June and July 2016.

It was on 11 August 2016 when Mkhwebane was one of the 14 candidates interviewed publicly in the Old Assembly Chamber.

“My name is Busisiwe Mkhwebane. I will be presenting on myself. I’m a person of prestige and influence, a believer in Christ who operates with objectivity, competence, and efficiency,” said Mkhwebane during her interview.

The National Assembly endorsed the recommendation for her appointment with 263 votes on 7 September, 2016.

The announcement of Mkhwebane’s appointment was made by former President Jacob Zuma, more than a week before she effectively assumed office on the 15 October 2016.

Today six years later, Mkhwebane’ fitness to hold office is being investigated by a Section 194 Parliamentary Committee.

Below is the video of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s interview: