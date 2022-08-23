Today marks exactly a year since the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran. Deokaran was a senior Gauteng Department of Health Financial official and a key witness in several investigations looking into claims of corruption at the department during COVID-19.

She was gunned down in the driveway of her home, south of Johannesburg, in what is believed to have been a hit. The accused were arrested less than a week after her murder.

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation together with Defend our Democracy Campaign and other organisations have organised a memorial in her honour.

There are still so many unanswered questions about her murder and the six men charged with her murder are back in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday. Yet the mastermind is still unknown.

Her brother Prakesh says they are also hoping that more arrests will be affected. He was speaking to SABC News outside Babita’s home where a wreath-laying ceremony is being held in her remembrance.

“Well, we always trusted the justice system…and hence going forward. So far to date…uhh…I won’t say we absolutely content with it. Because at the end of the day, remember it is a big picture than just the six of them that they did catch. So, hence we want whoever was involved to come to the fore and must be brought to book.”

Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane from the Institute for Responsive and Accountable Governance and Whistleblowers for Change speaks to SABC: