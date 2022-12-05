The 9th anniversary of the death of the former president Nelson Mandela is being commemorated in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. The council of the Nelson Mandela Museum has continued to encourage young people in the province to use the values of Madiba to improve their lives.

The chairperson of the museum Phumeza Sikoti says they are promoting Mandela’s values as one of the ways of fighting the injustices that the country is facing.

“It was exactly nine years ago since he passed on and we know that the entire world collapsed into feeling a sense of sadness because of his passsing. We are celebrating today because we feel it is important to continue protecting preserving and promoting the values that he stood for. The man stood for humanity, he stood equality he was a man that spoke very harshly against racism that we still see in South Africa and throughout the world, so we are promoting those values, those social justices.”

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, Sello Hatang, says they are commemorating the 9th anniversary of the death of Madiba by planting trees and starting vegetable gardens. He says they are doing so together with children around Riverlea in Johannesburg.

“We are about to plant trees, the trees will be planted by children also. We will be planting a thousand trees in this community, 70 in this park and hopefully its trees that will be used by children for their fruits, they will get their fruits from them, but also its indigenous trees. So they will be taught about the trees that are being planted here.”

Commemoration of 9th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s passing: Sello Hatang