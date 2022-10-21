The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) needs a mix of youth and experience in its leadership to attract people across all age groups, says political analyst, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu. This comes as the party holds its KwaZulu-Natal elective conference in Durban. Party leader Julius Malema is expected to close the conference on Sunday.

The EFF says it’s all systems go for its KwaZulu-Natal elective conference that will run from Friday through Sunday. Along with electing new provincial leaders, the party is also expected to reflect on its performance in last year’s municipal elections.

Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu believes the party needs a generational mix in its leadership.

“The focus must not be solely on the young stars because you also need elderly people who are going to bring stability to the organisation. Most of the time when young stars want positions, they tend to be too radical and, in the process, they miss the focus. But then if you have a couple of elderly people you have what you call a leadership mix, then that is going to assist the party because those who are young and vibrant will bring fresh and innovative ideas. But then those who are old in the party will try and bring stability and say as much as you are right in making that statement, there is a way in which you can convey the message to the general public. But then if they focus solely on the youth, they will miss the point. That is why for instance they have been doing well at tertiary institutions but not so well outside those institutions.”

Delegates arriving at the registration centre for the 3rd KZN #EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly Fighter Natalie expressing the importance of electing capable leaders who will lead the people of KZN to Economic Freedom In Our Lifetime and ensure the victory of the EFF in 2024 pic.twitter.com/DK493BWQ4h — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 21, 2022

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal prides itself on its growing support among the electorate. After the 2016 municipal elections, the party had 64 councillors in the province, while last year they increased this figure to 164.

Outgoing provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza says, “A very good indicator is our performance in the KZN provincial legislature, in 2014 we had two members when we took over in 2018, we went to 2019 elections we rose the number of our seats to eight. Then we went to the elections in 2021 from 2016 we had 64 councillors in the whole province of KZN. As we speak today, after the elections in 2021, we have 164 councillors. We have 8 deputy mayors.”

Khoza will be running against his current deputy Mongezi Thwama for the position of provincial chairperson.