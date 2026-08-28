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TMPD officer, wife back in court for bail hearing

A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer and social media personality, Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife Charlotte Tibana appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on August 21, 2026.
  • A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer and social media personality, Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife Charlotte Tibana appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on August 21, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Vutivi Maluleke
SABC

The bail hearing of the two accused fraudsters, a Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer and his lawyer wife, is expected to resume at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Friday.

On Thursday, the defence lawyer, Adv Hlawu Maluleke, applied for a postponement in order to consult with his clients before cross-examining Colonel Daniel Makuwa.

The accused, Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and Charlotte Tibana, are facing 35 charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption.

They allegedly defrauded the estate accounts of the Masha, Mathabatha, Maswanganyi, Moetji and Kobe families of more than R4 million.

The state witness, Makuwa, has concluded his testimony, being led by the Senior State Advocate Martin Molokwane.

Makuwa has told the court that accused number one, Tibana, has in the past called him to stop the investigations.

He also said that accused number two, Gagash, also attempted to interfere with the investigations.

He also said that more cases will be opened against the accused.

The defence lawyer, Maluleke, will begin his cross-examination.

VIDEO | TMPD officer, wife Charlotte Tibana bail hearing on August 27, 2026: 

-Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai. 

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