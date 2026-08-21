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TMPD officer, partner to apply for bail on fraud charges

  • The couple appearing in court
  • Image Credits :
  • Rudzani Tshivhase
SABC News

A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer and his partner are expected to apply for bail in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of fraud and money laundering. 

The accused and Polokwane-based attorney Charlotte Tibana allegedly defrauded two deceased estates of more than R1.7 million. 

According to investigators, the funds were allegedly transferred from the Masha and Mathabatha estates in 2024. 

The accused was arrested on Friday while Tibana handed herself over to police in Polokwane on Monday. 

They are facing four charges, two counts of fraud and two counts of money laundering.

The state argues that the couple conspired to defraud the estate accounts of more than R1.7 million for their own benefit.

Nonyane has allegedly been making rounds on social media platforms, bragging about his wealth.

The TMPD has since issued a statement of intend to suspend Nonyane. 

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