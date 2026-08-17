TMPD officer, lawyer wife in court over R3m estate fraud

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo is hearing the matter against two accused fraudsters.

The accused, Peter Nonyane, popularly known as ‘Gagash’ and his wife Charlotte Tibana, are facing two counts of fraud and two of money laundering.

Nonyane is an officer at the Tshwane Metro Police Department and Tibana is a lawyer.

They allegedly defrauded two estates of more than R3-million to buy luxury vehicles.

According to evidence in court, the accused made the transactions to buy a luxury vehicle in 2024.

The vehicle dealership raised red flags and reported the matter to the Hawks.

The matter has been under investigation since then.

Nonyane was arrested in Pretoria while his partner handed herself to the police in Polokwane in the morning.

The court room is filled to caparcity with family members and supporters of the two accused.